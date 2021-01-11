Naya Rivera's Los Angeles suburb home in Los Feliz has been listed for sale at $2.7 million

It appears that the late "Glee" star, Naya Rivera's home has been put up for sale for $2.695 million by real estate agents Robb and Nikki Friedman.

The two-story, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that was built in 1935 is located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, a suburb Northwest of Los Angeles. This is the house that Rivera was raising her five-year old son prior to her death in July 2020.

Rivera had spent $2.6 million buying the property back in 2018, which is 5,536 square-feet. The house itself is 4,430 square-foot with a master bedroom that features two walk-in closets. The master bathroom is bright white with elegance along with an old-fashioned feel.

July 8, 2020 sadly marks the day when the world had lost 33-year-old Rivera after an accidental drowning while boating on Lake Piru in California with her son Josey. After search and rescuers had found her five days later, it was reported that she had 'mustered enough energy to save her son from the water but not herself.' Josey, who was discovered sleeping alone in the boat that day is now residing with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.