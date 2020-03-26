National coffee chain to give free coffee to first responders

Starbucks is giving back to the communities.

On March 16th, store manager of the Issaquah, Washington Starbucks Kyle Hansen saw his community suffering as he saw people in fear, anxiety and uncertainty.

“When it hits two miles from your store it feels very different than when its farther away,” he said. “I could see the weight of everything going on right now with the coronavirus, the weight of everything going on in the world right now, heavy on their shoulders.”

The manager went to his operations handbook where it said in bold: “Now more than ever, the world needs places to come together with compassion and love.” Hansen thought his couldn't gather the community together.

Hansen kept reading and found the statement: “We provide consistency to create a sense of certainty in an uncertain world.”

“OK. If there was ever uncertainty in the world, that’s, like, literally right now,” Hansen thought. “I wonder if, without putting anyone at risk, there’s still an opportunity to find a way to connect with people?”

Hansen got with his team and said that they will go to the community to help spread encouragement and thanks to first responders.

“We decided to bring a little something to people serving our community – people who are experiencing even more uncertainty and unease than we are right now,” Hansen said. “We may have to get creative, but there’s always something small we can do to make a difference – to uplift the days of people who are going through a really hard time.”

It wasn't long before other stores around the starting to give back to their communities serving free coffee to hospitals, grocery store workers, nursing homes, and front-line workers of all kinds.

On March 25, Starbucks stores will provide free coffee to anyone who identifies themself as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed (hot or iced) coffee at no charge until May 3.