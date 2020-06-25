NASA names headquarters after 'hidden figure'

NASA's headquarters in Washington D.C. will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first Black female engineer and whose work was celebrated in Hidden Figures.

Jackson first began her career at NASA in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virgina. Jackson was a brilliant matematician and an aerospace engineer who had lead program influencing the hiring and promoting of women in NASA's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers.

Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Metal in 2019.



“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology,” said Bridenstine. “Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on ‘Hidden Figures Way,’ a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA’s history who contributed to this agency’s success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.”

“We are honored that NASA continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother Mary W. Jackson,” said, Carolyn Lewis, Mary’s daughter. “She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.”

The work of Jackson had caught the attention mentioned in Margot Lee Shetterly's book "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematician Who Helped Win the Space Race." Then was led by the Hidden Figures film

In 2019, with the bipartisan help of Senator Ted Cruz, Ed Markey, John Thune and Bill Nelson through Congress to rename the E Street SW in front of the NASA headquarters Hidden Figures Way.



“NASA facilities across the country are named after people who dedicated their lives to push the frontiers of the aerospace industry. The nation is beginning to awaken to the greater need to honor the full diversity of people who helped pioneer our great nation. Over the years NASA has worked to honor the work of these Hidden Figures in various ways, including naming facilities, renaming streets and celebrating their legacy,” added Bridenstine. “We know there are many other people of color and diverse backgrounds who have contributed to our success, which is why we’re continuing the conversations started about a year ago with the agency’s Unity Campaign. NASA is dedicated to advancing diversity, and we will continue to take steps to do so.”