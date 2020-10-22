Nas, Don Toliver, and Big Sean drops 'Replace Me' video
It's a love story.
By: Univision,Oct 22, 2020 – 12:28 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
NAS drops "Replace Me" with Big Sean and Don Toliver in this modern-day love story that was inspired by the 1997 romantic drama Love Jones. A woman in the Christian Sutton directed video looks through a moving photo album that shows her previous partner.
Nas and his two guests rap reminding the woman of what she once had.
The song "Replace Me" is on Nas' latest studio album King's Disease which made it's appearance on Billboard's 200 at number 5. This also marks Nas' 13th studio album and his 14th entry into the chart's top 10.
React
Comparte