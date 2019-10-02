Movie theater warns that new 'Joker' film is not for kids

Joker hits theaters on Friday, October 4th and is a very highly anticipated film that has been promoted for months building hype.

Joker, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix, is about a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck. Fleck seeks human connection and empathy as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Fleck wears two masks; one he painted for his day job as a clown and the other that makes him feel like he's part of the world around him even though society bullies and isolates him. Fleck starts his decent towards a dark path into madness as he is transformed into the criminal mastermind we all know as the Joker.

"Joker is rated R and for good reason. There's lost of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes." reads the graphic posted by Alamo Drafthouse "It's a gritty, dark, and realistic TAXI DRIVER-esque depiction of one man's descent into madness. It's not for kids, and they won't like it, anyway. (There's no Batman.)



