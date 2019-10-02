Movie theater warns that new 'Joker' film is not for kids
Joker hits theaters on Friday, October 4th and is a very highly anticipated film that has been promoted for months building hype.
Joker, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix, is about a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck. Fleck seeks human connection and empathy as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Fleck wears two masks; one he painted for his day job as a clown and the other that makes him feel like he's part of the world around him even though society bullies and isolates him. Fleck starts his decent towards a dark path into madness as he is transformed into the criminal mastermind we all know as the Joker.
"Joker is rated R and for good reason. There's lost of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes." reads the graphic posted by Alamo Drafthouse "It's a gritty, dark, and realistic TAXI DRIVER-esque depiction of one man's descent into madness. It's not for kids, and they won't like it, anyway. (There's no Batman.)
Local police departments around the United States are increasing their presense at theatres while the film company says there is no threats against cinemas.