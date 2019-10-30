Movie theater that underwent major renovations celebrates grand opening Thursday

Cinemark Theater 16 at 5363 Loop 410 Northwest has been coined as the "dollar theater" for quite sometime. Now, it underwent major renovations to all of it's 16 auditoriums enhancing the movie watching experience with "Cinemark Luxury Loungers", which are oversized heated, electric reclining chairs.

The theatre is to swing open it's doors on Halloween night starting at 6 p.m. showing off it's new look, lobby, arcade rooms and concession stands.

This isn't the only Cinemark in town, their other location, McCreless Market, is across town at 4100 S. New Braunfels Ave.