Mother upset that school gave autistic son tasteless award

A New Bedford, MA mother is extremely upset after her son brought home an end-of-the-year superlative award. The award was printed on light blue paper and had the title "Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd." The award was also signed by school officials.

Desiree Perez had found the award certificate in her son's end of the year paperwork on Friday. The upset mom said that her son has autism and just wrapped up sixth grade.

Perez saw no humor in the award and her son Kelvin didn't think it was funny either. Perez told WJAR news on Monday. "I thought it was very wrong. He (Kelvin) said why was my teacher giving him this award because he was never lost in the school?"

"I found it disrespectful because she knows mostly than anybody that I struggle a lot with my son." said Perez. "I felt very bad because I don't think this should be given, not only to my son, not to any kid, because every kid struggles in school."

WJAR reached out to New Bedford schools spokesperson, but got a reply that the superintendent is investigating the matter and the principal will be reaching out to the parent for a meeting."