Mother of Lil Peep is suing manager over his death

Liza Womack, the mother of Gustav Elijah Åhr or better known by his stage name as Lil Peep has filed a lawsuit against First Access Entertainment, who oversaw Peep's career since signing him to a three-year deal when he was 19.

The legal suit names Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access, for damages for negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death while working with Peep.

The executive had also worked with artists Rita Ora, Zayn Malik and Ellie Goulding. The suit also lists Peep's management team: Belinda Mercer, who was hired on as the tour manager for Peep's final tour in the fall of 2017.

The suit claims the management and label could have got help for Peep but one of the managers gifted Peep a bottle of pills during a dinner.

Documents show that Peep had continued with his drug use during his "Come Over When You're Sober" tour and was regularly supplied with illegal substances including Xanax and Ketamine while on tour.

Peep's mother recalls when he was in Los Angeles during a tour stop that he could have barely communicated with her son because of his "use of drugs". He could barely perform, but his management still encouraged him to go on with the show regardless of his capability and health.

Peep keep stating that he wanted to quit the tour to get some help and had pleaded numerous times but his management team kept pushing him on to stage-after-stage, city-after-city, propping him up with drugs.

Right before the death of Peep, the tour was stopped in El Paso and his mother alleges that Mercer told Peep to take "an excessive amount of Xanax" so he would get ill and force a cancellation of his show in order for the insurance to kick in and pay for the remainder of the tour. On top of that, Womack also claimed to had a sexual relationship with Peep.

On November 15, 2017, Peep was found dead on his tour bus from an apparent overdose in Tucson, AZ. Later a medical examination listed a combination of fentanyl and alprazolam (Xanax) the cause of death killing him at 21.