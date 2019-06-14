Missy Elliott inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

On Thursday, June 13th, history was made as Missy Elliott was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the first female rapper. Queen Latifah had the honors of inducting the rap pioneer at the 50th Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

"Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways." said the former First Lady Michelle Obama in a pre-recorded video. "Thank you not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard."



An emotional Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott had took to the stage with a speech. "Every time I come up to a podium... even with all the work that I've done, I don't know, and I'm assuming it's just God, I don't know why I am here." Missy continued in a 10-minute speech. " I want to say one thing to the writers, to the upcoming writers, 'Do not give up.' We all go through writer's block. Sometimes you just have to walk away from a record and come back to it. But don't give up because I'm standing here. And this is a big for hip-hop, too."