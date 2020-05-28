Minneapolis Mayor calls for arrest of police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck





There is civil unrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota after video of a police officer kneeling down on George Floyd's neck had gone viral. Floyd, an African-American male was arrested by Minneapolis police Monday, May 25th for reportedly using a counterfeit $20 in a store.

Floyd was detained, video surfaced of Floyd being apprehended and cooperating with the police. In the police report, stated that he was resisting arrest.

Derek Chauvin, a 19 year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department had knelt on the neck of Floyd who was detained. A number of minutes had passed by and kept telling the officer he couldn't breathe. Later, Floyd had lost consciousness, later passing away from the result of the pressure.

Four police officers who were on the scene and involved have all been terminated from the police force. Now, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling on the arrest of the police officer who knelt on Floyd and charged with murder.

They mayor speaking to the press said:

"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now, and I cannot come up with a good answer to that question.

I’m calling on the Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to act on the evidence before him. I’m calling on him to charge the arresting officer in this case. We cannot turn a blind eye. It is on us as leaders to see this as it is and call it what it is."

The sister of Floyd, Bridgett said Wednesday that her family wants all four police officers to be arrested and charged with murder.

"Me and my family are taking this very, very hard. It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing," she said. "I would like for these officers to be charged with murder, because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother. He was crying for help."

Wednesday, protesters took the streets of downtown Minneapolis at the scene of the altercation. Protestors had a clash with police who were outfitted in riot gear firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd. Cell phone video shows people escaping the gas to others helping by pouring milk into their faces.

Protestors set flame to cars and buildings, businesses amid the ongoing protests in the streets of Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump called this "very sad and tragic" on Twitter.

"At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump wrote. "I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement."