Minneapolis city council votes to disband police department

Minneapolis, MN - The Minneapolis city council voted Sunday with the intent to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. 9 out of 13 councilmembers voted on the issue on Sunday in an emergency meeting.

Near the end of the meeting, the councilmembers along with a few community activists had committed to end the funding for the Minneapolis Police Department through budget process.

The group had also announced the intention to get every community member involved on a hearing on the question what safety means to them and create a "new trasformative model for cultivating safety."

The councilmembers supported a veto-proof submajority in support of disbanding the Mineapolis Police Department. In order to make those changes, they would need a public vote in the matter.

“It is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe,” said Mineappolis City Council President Lisa Bender. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period... To end policing as we know it and recreate systems that actually keep us safe.”

"Abolish the Minneapolis Police system as we know it." said councilmember Alondra Cano.

"All of that money is going to the police department and what do we have in return? Pain, trauma and hurt," said Said Councilmember Phillippe Cunningham.

Mayor Jacob Frey was not present at the community meeting on Sunday as he was booed at the Saturday rally of "defunding the police" and put on the spot.

On another note, the Anoka County Sheriff's department that currently assists the city with help said that they will no longer have an appetite to help the city when they move forward with the plans on abolishing the police department.