Miley Cyrus got choked in Spain

The incident happened when Miley Cyrus along with her husband Liam Hemsworth were a little too up close and personal with their fans while leaving a Barcelona hotel.

Miley and her husband were trying to get to their car on Sunday. One man managed to get his arm around Miley's neck. Fans were reaching out grabbing her hair and even attempts to kiss her. Liam was walking in front of Miley trying to clear a path.

In the video, you can see Miley push away someone and bodyguard shoving the fan away. The ordeal was over in a matter of seconds but to the singer, it was a lifetime.