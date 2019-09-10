Michael Jordan pledges $1 million to Bahama relief efforts
Any bit helps
Univision,Sep 10, 2019 – 3:44 PM EDT
On Tuesday, basketball legend Michael Jordan made a pledge of $1 million assisting relief efforts for the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian has been the strongest hurricane to strike the Bahamas since the beginning of the record keeping in 1851.
It has been confirmed that 50 people are pronounced dead and thousands are still missing.
A year ago, Jordan donated $2 million in hurricane relief efforts when Hurricane Florence hit his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.