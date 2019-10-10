Megan Thee Stallion & Russ to have own raspa at Mala Luna

Mala Luna festival goers will get to enjoy two artist inspired raspas by local snack company Big Daddy that can be enjoyed either on Saturday, Oct. 26 or on Sunday, Oct. 27th.

A Megan The Stallion "Hot Girl Summer" inspired raspa will be made with pink and blue cotton candy shaved ice along with a Nerds candy rope "mane" and shimmering candy sprinkles.

Russ' "Paranoid" inspired raspa will be made with orange shaved ice, gummy peach rings and a candy rope topped with a edible candy eye.