Megan Thee Stallion performs on 'Tonight Show'
Megan Thee Stallion just made her late show debut by performing B.I.T.C.H. on Thursday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Univision,Feb 14, 2020 – 12:37 PM EST
The Houston native spits out lyrics over the Tupac sampled track with two dancers beside her. She surprised viewers with a twerk show.
"But it's 2020, I ain't finna argue 'bout twerking" said Stallion turning around for the camera.