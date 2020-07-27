Megan Thee Stallion opens up about getting shot
The rapper recalls being shot
Jul 27, 2020
A choked up Megan Thee Stallion opened up to her fans on Instagram Live about how she got shot in both feet and had to undergo surgery. Luckily, all of the bullets had missed any bones and tendons. She is thankful for being alive to even discuss the incident.
She never named Tory Lanez as the shooter but was left as the only suspect. We have found video of her IG story.
*WARNING* The video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
