Megan Thee Stallion headlines virtual concert August 29

Megan Thee Stallion along with Roc Nation just announced that she will be performing live on your TV, computer screen, tablet or phone live August 29th at 5 p.m. central time.

Tickets will go on sale, once purchased a special code will be sent to the user to watch the special live performance of the Houston hottie. The show will be produced by Live Nation with the assistance from JaQuel Knight, who has worked with Beyoncè's and helped choreograph "WAP".

This show marks the first time since hitting the number one spot on the streaming for her "Savage Remix" with Cardi B and Beyoncè.