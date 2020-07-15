Megan Thee Stallion admits to getting shot multiple times

On Wednesday (July 15) Megan Thee Stallion has revealed some news on Instagram that shocked everyone!

"I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy." said Stallion in a post to Instagram.

The text reads: “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

“I was never arrested, the police drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarity the details about this traumatic night.” the statement continued.

Megan ended her statement with: “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”





When the story broke out Sunday, regarding the arrest of rapper Tory Lanez who was with at the time Megan Thee Stallion. Authorities received a call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside a Hollywood Hills home. When police arrived to the scene, witnesses said people were arguing in an SUV at the time, then someone fired off some shots. The SUV then took off.

The SUV was located with Tory Lanez at the wheel and Megan Thee Stallion, who reportedly said she got cut on her foot at the time from broken glass on the floorboard. Cops searched the vehicle and discovered a gun. Lanez was immediately booked and taken to jail for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony in California.

It appears now Meg is ok and recovering.