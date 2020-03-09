Meek Mill posts video that sparks outrage

On Sunday, Meek Mill and his entourage had made a stop in Miami to refuel and get some food. Upon landing, the authorities wanted to conduct an extensive search on board the PUMA-emblazoned private jet.

Meek had posted a video explaining what was happening on to social media in which sparked an outrage with his fans.

"How many times you got to be searched being Black, man." said Meek filming people taking out luggage from the aircraft.

"I be telling them the least you could do is give us an explanation for being searched. Y'all already know we Black [and] we be getting searched too much. Meek continued.

"All our bags and s**t got laid out. We just landed in Miami to pick up food and gas. Now, they are making us take all our bags out to go to an island."

Also in the video, you can see a security personnel with a K-9 on a leash in the background. When the authorities concluded their search, they didn't discover anything on the aircraft or in the luggage of all the passengers. Meek and all of the people on board continued their way to their destination which was somewhere tropical according to pictures he later posted.