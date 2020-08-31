null: nullpx
Marvel gives marvelous tribute for Chadwick Boseman

Remembering Chadwick Boseman (1976 - 2020)
Aug 31, 2020 – 02:38 PM EDT
Marvel Studios pays a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman who died August 28th from complications of colon cancer that he had been battling for four years. Chadwick was more than a superhero, he was a role model and inspiration to many.

Marvel studio honored Chadwick with emotional tributes from his castmates Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr., who say they were honored to work alongside 'Black Panther'.

