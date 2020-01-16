Mariah Carey and Pharrell to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Congratulations to Mariah Carey and Pharrell Williams on becoming inductees to the 2020 class of Songwriters Hall of Fame. Celebrating 30 years of performing, Carey took to social media to share the big news.
Also in the class of 2020, Pharrell Williams along with Chad Hugo are being honored for the work for The Neptunes. They helped write songs for all types of genres. Songs from "Blurred Lines" to I'm a Slave 4 U" by Brittney Spears. The duo have had their hands full with some of the biggest songs in the past 20 years. Williams himself has scored 14 GRAMMYs on his route to success.
Eurythmics, Steve Miller, The Isley Brothers, Rick Nowels and Motown's first Head of A&R, William "Mickey" Stevenson" also join the class of 2020 list of inductees.
The ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.