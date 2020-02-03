Many questioning about where the halftime Kobe tribute was

A week ago at the press conference before the big game, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced they will be doing a tribute to Kobe Bryant during their halfhime performance. In the video below we recall what was mentioned in the video about doing a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

"We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira said at a Super Bowl press event on Thursday. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."

The halftime show was filled with surprises and guests but the tribute wasn't one of them. Also, Pitbull didn't perform. If it was, people sure did miss out. People were throwing a lot of shade on social media.















So they a subtle tribute went out to Kobe Bryant his daughter Gianna and the seven victims of the tragic helicopter crash that happened a week ago.

Near the end of the performance, an overhead shot of the stage showed a yellow and purple cross, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers team which Kobe Bryant played for. Also at the beginning of the game, Kobe