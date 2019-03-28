98.5 The Beat
Man tries to smuggle snake in pants
This is unbelievable
Univision,Mar 28, 2019 – 1:17 PM EDT
Rockwood, Mi - An employee at a pet store had shared video that had gone viral. The man appears to have put a ball python out of it's cage, looked around then put the snake down his pants. The man then wandered then readjusted his pants and walked out of view of the security camera.
According to the pet store, the python had been adopted before it was stolen on March 20th.
Police are looking for the person of interest.