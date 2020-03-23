Man in Spain tries to avoid lockdown in T-Rex costume
Dinosaurs on the loose
Univision,Mar 23, 2020 – 10:28 AM EDT
The Murcia police department was patrolling during their coronavirus lockdown and didn't expect to encounter a t-rex. Police had confronted the man that was wearing the costume to perhaps get some exercise in and it was all on video.
The police department spiced up the video by adding a soundtrack from Jurassic Park.
The post says people are allowed to walk with their pets to relieve themselves. Wearing a T-Rex costume is not.