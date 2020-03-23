null: nullpx
Man in Spain tries to avoid lockdown in T-Rex costume

Dinosaurs on the loose
Mar 23, 2020 – 10:28 AM EDT

The Murcia police department was patrolling during their coronavirus lockdown and didn't expect to encounter a t-rex. Police had confronted the man that was wearing the costume to perhaps get some exercise in and it was all on video.

The police department spiced up the video by adding a soundtrack from Jurassic Park.

The post says people are allowed to walk with their pets to relieve themselves. Wearing a T-Rex costume is not.

