Man claimed to have COVID-19 went to grocery store in North Carolina

ALBERMARLE, NC - A 31-year-old man recorded himself inside a grocery store claiming that he has COVID-19. In the video, the man admitted that he didn't care and started touching things inside the store. Albermarle police had arrested Justin Rhodes on Friday and is now facing felony for perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.

Rhodes did a Facebook live video inside the Albermarle Walmart a few days ago which presented evidence to authorities to make the arrest.

Police stated that he didn't have the coronavirus after all. Let this video be an example to those who want to pretend to go around saying they have the coronavirus. Rhodes has a court date on March 30 at 9 a.m. and has a bail set at $10,000.

Albermarle is an hour east of Charlotte.

