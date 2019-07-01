Man arrested in Florida for breaking into fast food restaurant to cook and steal safe
Modern day hamburgler
Univision,Jul 1, 2019 – 11:50 AM EDT
The Martin County sheriff's office released a statement that Patrick Benson used a large object to break into a Wendy's fast food restaurant after hours. The 34-year-old male made a quick burger before taking off with the safe before being arrested.
The incident happened in Florida and the same man is also believed to have broken into another restaurant and a gas station.
Police were calling the suspect a "modern day Hamburglar" in a press release last week.