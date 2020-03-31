Man arrested after allegedly teaching dog how to drive

WASHINGTON STATE - On Sunday, a man was under arrest after he lead Washington State Troopers on a high speed pursuit with his dog sitting in the driver's seat according to a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol.

The man hit two cars on separate occasions and failed to stop both times. This had lead the state troopers on a high speed chase down Interstate 5. There were no injuries reported in both crashes.

Multiple people dialed 911 due to him driving erratically said Heather Axtman, a WA state trooper who told CNN.

The man and his dog were going up to 109 miles per hour and one of the troopers had attempted to corner the suspect's car, when they peeked inside they saw a pitbull in the driver seat while the man steered, said Axtman.

The man tried to evade the troopers on his tail by driving onto Centennial Trail, which is a trail intended for pedestrians and bicyclists in Snohomish County. Axtman said "Thankfully there wasn't anyone on the trail is shy of miraculous and we are very thankful."

Troopers had ended up using spike strips to end the pursuit. While the troopers placed the suspect under arrest, he explained to them that he was trying to teach his dog how to drive.

"I wish I could make this up," said Axtman "I've been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I've never heard of this excuse. I've been in a lot of high speed chases, I've stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive."