Mala Luna offering Saturday sale to students
One day only!
Univision,Sep 27, 2019 – 5:42 PM EDT
Mala Luna Music Festival is offering a special deal on general admission tickets for a reduced price this Saturday, September 28th only. The special 2-day passes will be only $90 with valid student ID.
Bring cash only payment between the hours of 10a - 2pm to any of the following locations:
AUSTIN - EL PATIO, 2938 GUADALUPE ST.
SAN ANTONIO - LIBERTY BAR, 1111 S. ALAMO ST.
SAN MARCOS - BUZZ MILL, 194 S. GUADALUPE ST.
The fourth edition of the traditional festival is bringing acts such as Russ, Miguel, Rick Ross, YG, Diplo, Juice Wrld, Megan Thee Stallion and many others to the Nelson Wolff stadium parking lot on October 26th and 27th.