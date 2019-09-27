Mala Luna offering Saturday sale to students

Mala Luna Music Festival is offering a special deal on general admission tickets for a reduced price this Saturday, September 28th only. The special 2-day passes will be only $90 with valid student ID.

Bring cash only payment between the hours of 10a - 2pm to any of the following locations:

AUSTIN - EL PATIO, 2938 GUADALUPE ST.

SAN ANTONIO - LIBERTY BAR, 1111 S. ALAMO ST.

SAN MARCOS - BUZZ MILL, 194 S. GUADALUPE ST.