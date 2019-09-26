Mala Luna adds Rick Ross to lineup

Mala Luna just announced they are adding Rick Ross to the line up for Saturday, October 26th. The two-day hip-hop & EDM music festival will take place at Nelson Wolff Stadium Parking lot with plenty of room.

Last year, the music festival had two huge stages, plenty of eats and treats with no tricks. Lots of people wore their halloween attire and in the Halloween spirit.

This year the festival falls on October 26th with Russ and Miguel as the headlining artists and Sunday, October 27th with Diplo and Juice Wrld as the headliners for the second day

Tickets are on sale at MalaLuna.com

.