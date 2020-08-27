Major U.S. retail store throws in bid to purchase TikTok with Microsoft

U.S. based retail giant Walmart is throwing their bid and to team up with major software company Microsoft to buy TikTok from it's original owner and Chinese based Bytedance.

Reports state that both Walmart and Microsoft's partnership together would meet the expectations of it's U.S. TikTok users while also satisfying the U.S. Government.

TikTok's data could help the retail giant make future business decisions based on users making the platform into a 'real-time place to buy merchandise#39; for Walmart.

Walmart is no stranger to online accusations, they had made the $3 billion purchase of Jet.com and enhanced it's technology since it's 2016 purchase.

Earlier this morning, the CEO of TikTok, Kevin Mayer resigned from his position after four months in the seat. The former Disney executive said in a statement he resigned over political pressure from politicians. U.S. General Manager, Vanessa Pappas will now fill in as the interim CEO for TikTok.

The popular app is facing a ban by the U.S. President if it not owned by an American company.