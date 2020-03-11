Major music festivals moves date due to Coronavirus

INDIO, CA - It has been confirmed.

Both Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed until October. The Coronavirus outbreak has been sweeping throughout the United States.

With both events that attract people from all around the world, they didn't want to take any chances. The news of the date change was posted by GoldenVoice, the parent organization of the festivals.



There was no word on the certanty if the original line-ups will remain in place.

There was a petition online that called for the cancellation of Coachella that recieved over 18,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning and another petition not to cancel that had a little under 5,000 signatures.

Both music festivals bring tens of thousands of people to South California desert each Spring. With the virus going around, organizers didn't want to chance it. The festival was supposed to happen originally on April 24 - 26, 2020.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newson had declared a statewide emergency due to the Coronavirus last week. The proclamation was intended to bring in emergency funds as well as federal aid to the state for immediate relief.

Riverside County, Monday had reported six confirmed cases of Coronavirus and once case was believed to be spread within the community but the source of the origin remains unknown.

Officials encouraged the public to practice good handwashing, hygiene and "social distancing" by not shaking hands or giving high fives.

Wednesday, the Ultra Music Festival that was scheduled to happen March 20 - 22 and expected over 100,000 attendees had cancelled without refunds but said that they'll honor the tickets either at the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event.