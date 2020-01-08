Mac Miller to posthumously release new album 'Circles' next week

Since the death of Mac Miller in September 2018, this is the first time that he will posthumously release an album. On January 17, 2020, Circles will be released by his family.

Miller's family wrote in a heartfelt letter posted to Instagram.

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal,” begins the letter. “At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle— Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Side note, Miller had been collaborating with producer and composer Jon Brion, who he previously worked with on Swimming. “He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

After much deliberation, the family ultimately decided to release Circles. “This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,” says his family. “One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it—how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels.”

The family ends the letter: “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.”