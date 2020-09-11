Ludacris and Chance the Rapper collaborate in new track "Found You"
These artists have been busy this year
By: Univision,Sep 11, 2020 – 02:56 PM EDT
Ludacris found Chance the Rapper for their new collaboration "Found You".
It wasn't no secret for Verzuz viewers. They knew that a collaboration between Ludacris and Chance the Rapper was coming soon.
Ludacris first previewed the tune during his battle in May with Nelly. Now the wait is over and the track has arrived months later.
The song is laid on a smooth instrumental beat with Luda and CTR giving a special ode to a special someone on the track.
