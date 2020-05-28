Looters take TV's groceries from store during the protests in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - A retail store was looted Wednesday as protests and demonstrators filled the streets over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

A scene of chaos erupted as people saw the opportunity to loot and set fire to buildings.



An auto parts store was looted and saw Molotov cocktails being shucked at the police officers who were returning fire with rubber bullets and tear gas against the protestors in Minneapolis.



At least one was killed during the violent protests downtown Minneapolis. At the corner of Bloomington and Lake Street, officers found an adult male victim who had later died from a stabbing.