null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Lollapalooza is going virtual this year

Full line up list in article
Jul 27, 2020 – 05:58 PM EDT
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, concerts and music festivals are put on hold but that doesn't mean we can't have a virtual event. Lollapalooza just announced they will be doing a special four-night stream event on YouTube with over 150 performances and appearances. Now everyone can enjoy Lola2020 who have partnerships with Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative and When We All Vote to raise awareness for each organization.


The annual music festival was supposed to take place in Chicago August 1st through the 4th. Now in the digital age, we know the performances hold classic sets by Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Outkast, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Metallica and many others.


New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte
Advertisement
Default

Default