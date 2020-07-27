Lollapalooza is going virtual this year
Full line up list in article
Univision,Jul 27, 2020 – 05:58 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, concerts and music festivals are put on hold but that doesn't mean we can't have a virtual event. Lollapalooza just announced they will be doing a special four-night stream event on YouTube with over 150 performances and appearances. Now everyone can enjoy Lola2020 who have partnerships with Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative and When We All Vote to raise awareness for each organization.
The annual music festival was supposed to take place in Chicago August 1st through the 4th. Now in the digital age, we know the performances hold classic sets by Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Outkast, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Metallica and many others.
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte