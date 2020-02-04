Local public library celebrates Black History Month with festival

The Carver Library on the east side of San Antonio will be holding the city's inaugural Africal American Book Festival. The event promotes local authors, champion literacy and benefits the library.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children as early as 10:30 a.m. for the Children's Book Festival. At noon, local black authors will discuss their works in literature and how African American books have helped their lives.

Uchenna Umen will be in participation with copies of her book How to Raise Well-Rounded Children and A Teen's Life: Looking at Teen's Lives Through Their Daily Struggles.

Also featured author, Aundar Ma'at who published his coloring book Kwanzaa Tales of Africa will be there.