Local grocery chain to sell Post Malone's face on popular beer cans
Look for the iconic blue can with Posty's face on it
Univision,Sep 27, 2019 – 5:12 PM EDT
Beer giant Bud Light is giving ode to rapper Post Malone with his face on the side of the popular iconic blue beer can flashing his grill. Posty fans can cop the new limited edition Bud Light cans at select H-E-B stores.
This release comes right before Post Malone hits the stage at the AT&T Center for his 'Runaway' tour stop on October 29, 2019.
At this time, H-E-B hasn't released which stores will be selling the special beer cans but we know that they're on sale because of Twitter.