Lizzo lends a helping hand for Australia bushfire victims

The Australia brushfire is a global crisis and many celebrities are opening up their wallets and lending a helping hand with the disaster.

The fires have claimed at least 25 people and over 2,000 homes have been destroyed. Victoria and New South Wales are the states that were affected the most.

Lizzo gave a helping hand at a Melbourne, Victoria food bank. In a post on Instagram, Lizzo thanked the volunteer staff at the warehouse who are working tirelessly day and night for six days straight packing meals for those who need it.