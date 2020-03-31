Lizzo buys Seattle medical workers lunch
Good looking out!
Univision,Mar 31, 2020 – 12:32 AM EDT
Right now the medical world is working around the clock to treat patients of all kinds of illnesses including COVID-19. The staff at the University of Washington are praising Lizzo, after learning that she bought them lunch. The hip-hop/pop star is buying lunch for a number of healthcare workers at various hospitals around the country.
The staff made signs and the University shared photos thanking the 31-year-old singer.
“She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock,” the publicist said in an email. “She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.”