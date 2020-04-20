Live Nation gives us the entertainment at home
Check out who's performing from their home
Univision,Apr 20, 2020 – 05:08 PM EDT
Live Nation will be entertaining us at home with some fresh concerts happening this week. Check out the schedule below for the show times.
- Celebrate 4/20 with some of your favorite artists today:
- 12pm PT/3pm ET: Higher Together with Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus & more
- 4:00pm ET: Highsteam 420 Festival: A coast-to-coast online fathering benefiting Crew Nation featuring performances by Melissa Etheridge, The Disco Biscuits, Ape Drums (of Major Lazer), and more (NUGS.TV)
- 4:10pm ET: Cypress Hill 4/20 Special in benefit of Crew Nation
- 4:20pm CT: Come and Toke It: A Variety Show Hosted by WIllie Nelson
- April 20 | 1pm PT/4pm ET: Tori Kelly (Instagram)
- April 20 | 6pm PT/9pm ET: Alice In Chains (Facebook)
- April 20 | 1pm PT/4pm ET: Grouplove (Instagram)
- April 21 | 12pm PT/3pm ET: RiFF RAFF (Facebook)
- April 21 | 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET: Phish will present Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series - they’ll be airing a full show in its entirety (YouTube)
- Live Nation Urban Presents:
- April 20 | 1pm PT/4pm ET: Soundcheck with Rayana Jay
- April 21 | 1pm PT/4pm ET: AFRO B Playlist
- April 22 | 4pm PT/7pm ET: Comfort Covers with Jensen McCrae - a performance series featuring your favorite artists reviving songs, new and old, from the comfort of their home
- April 24 | 2pm PT/5pm ET: Meet The Founders
- Live Nation Merchandise: Join Live Nation’s very own merch team for a variety of virtual classes on Instagram Live
- April 20 | 10am PT/1pm ET: Cardio with Candice Stephens
- April 22 | 10am PT/1pm ET: Guided Meditation with MUNE’s Sara Daoud
- April 23 | 5pm PT/8pm ET: Yoga with Kalina Salvador
- Live From Home Virtual Tours: LYRA and The Big Push both kicked off their respective first ever North American tours last week with virtual tour dates presented by Live Nation. Both band acts are performing different sets for each of their tour dates which will be available for live viewing on Live Nation’s recently launched Live From Home platform as well as hosted across Live Nation and House of Blues’ regional social media channels. Remaining dates:
- April 23 | 6pm CT: LYRA set for Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Iowa, Minnesota, New Orleans, St. Louis, and Tennessee
- April 23 | 6pm MT: The Big Push set for Alberta (Canada), Colorado, and Salt Lake City
- April 24 | 6pm ET: LYRA set for Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Florida, Indiana, New England, New York, North and South Carolina, Ontario (Canada), Philadelphia, and Washington DC
- April 24 | 6pm PT: The Big Push set for British Columbia, California, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest
- The Grammy Museum Released “Museum at Home” is sharing never-before-released free digital content from their archive. The Museum’s Public Programs digital series features intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians in its 200-seat Clive Davis Theater and will be available for viewing on their site. The Museum is also releasing exhibit slideshows that feature past exhibitions. This week fans can tune in for:
- April 20: Richard Marx Interview
- April 22: Courtney Barnett Interview
- April 24: Ella at 100: Celebrating the Artistry of Ella Fitzgerald
- April 25: Ben Platt Interview
- April 22 | 7pm ET: Jersey4Jersey - one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the impact of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Donations go directly to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Musical performances from home by Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and SZA with special appearances by Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, and other guests. Fans can tune-in on Apple Music and AppleTV apps worldwide. It will also be broadcast live across several broadcast channels, for listing info visit NJPRF.org.
- April 22 | 10am PT/1pm ET: The Regrettes (Facebook)
- April 22 | 6pm PT/8pm ET: Jimmy Buffet’s 2010 Bora Bora concert performance will be available (Margaritaville.tv)
- April 23 | 6pm PT/9pm ET: Robert DeLong (Facebook)
- April 24 | 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET: Grateful Dead share pre-recorded concert footage (YouTube)
- April 25 | Time TBD: Twitch will host a free virtual music festival featuring Mya, NETTA, Flora Cash, Hanson, MILCK and more to benefit MusiCares (loop.tv)