Lil Yachty wrecks Ferrari on Atlanta freeway

Monday, Lil Yachty was a little shook up after wrecking his Ferrari on the slick Atlanta freeway due to rain. Yachty was able to walk away from the wreck with just a minor injury to his arm.

The incident happened off of Route 400 near the downtown connector and sources had told TMZ the road had a lot of standing water at the time causing Lil Boat's sports car to hydropalne into a barrier on the freeway's shoulder.

A paramedic arrived on the scene but it wasn't clear if they transported Yachty to the hospital for further evaluation.