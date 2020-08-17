Lil Yachty successful drive-in concert performance in Chicago

Concerts are now different in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. Now concert organizers are taking a different approach to live events. In Chicago, concerts are now in the form of a drive-in style.

On August 14th, Lil Yachty performed at The Lakeshore Drive-In at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. Fans sported their face coverings near their vehicles while Lil Boat performed a series of hit tracks.



Promoters said that they need to be thinking outside the box to help keep the live entertainment industry alive through the pandemic. Many artists have been impacted deeply by either cancelled or postponed events. Some artists are resorting to live shows that are recorded and shown on a screen at drive-in theaters.