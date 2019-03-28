Lil Yachty gifts Bhad Bhabie $53k chain for birthday

Rapper Lil Yachty wanted to help Bhad Bhabie celebrate her 16th birthday by giving the gift of gold. That's right, he gifted her a 14k rose and white gold "Bhad Bhabie" pendant filled with 45 carats worth of diamonds. Yachty even delivered the sparkle to her home in Los Angeles.

After all was said and done, Lil Boat gave a hilarious shout out on his Instagram saying "I love u like u was my own blood. Of course ur not black but if u was I'm sure you'd be apart of my family.... although if you were, my mom probably would have beaten the nonsense out of you and u wouldn't be where you are now so successful and all that so maybe it's best we're just siblings by spirit."