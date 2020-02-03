Lil Wayne surprises "Masked Singer" judges

Right after the Super Bowl, season three of the Masked Singer debuted a silver robot with a spinning red emergency light making it's way on the stage. The robot choose the song "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz.

Judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were trying to figure out who's inside the robot costume. After taking several guesses of Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Flavor Flav, or Floyd Mayweather. They were stumped. The audience and judges roared "take it off" while host Nick Cannon and stage hands were helping Tunechi taking his costume head off to unveil himself.

In the unmasked interview, Wayne explained he choose the robot costume was because he thought his kids would have liked that character the best.

Lil Wayne just released his new album Funeral.