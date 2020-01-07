Lil Wayne is rumored to be engaged
Who is the mystery Australian model?
Univision,Jan 7, 2020 – 4:19 PM EST
Reports show that Dwayne Michael Carter Jr or better known by his rapper name Lil Wayne may be engaged to La' Tecia Thomas, a model in Australia. Sighting showed the 37-year-old rapper giving her a diamond ring. Instagram shows the model flaunting the ring on her social media as far back as October. Neither have a photo of each other together but all of that might change in the future, perhaps?