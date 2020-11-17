Lil Wayne facing felony weapons charges

It appears that things aren't going too well for Lil Wayne lately.



It has been reported that the 38-year-old rapper has been slapped with a federal weapons charge and is facing some serious prison time if he is convicted. Weezy is looking at 10-years in prison for a charge with one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

This charge is for the December 2019 incident when federal agents climbed aboard Lil Wayne's private aircraft at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport where he was a passenger on the jet. The jet reportedly made the stop in Florida on the way to California.

It was at the time, Lil Wayne's attorney, Howard Srebnick said that his client was "cleared" to depart even though guns and drugs were discovered on the plane by the feds. Now, it appears that the feds believe Lil Wayne was in wrongful possession of a weapon and ammo.

Wayne was charged for the gold-plated handgun that was in his luggage. There has been no allegation that the weapon was ever fired, brandished, used or threatned to use it and there's no allegation that Weezy is a "dangerous person."

The charge comes clear that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, that he is prohibited from carrying a firearm.