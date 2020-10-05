null: nullpx
Lil Wayne blesses the NFL with new soundtrack

Who's ready to see some football?
Oct 5, 2020 – 11:50 AM EDT
Lil Wayne tapped Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby to celebrate the return of the football season with their new 'NFL' song. The soundtrack was produced by Boi-1da and !llmind that would be heard on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears kickoff Thursday night 10/8 at 7:20p central.

Check out the 3 minute and 27 second track with futuristic animimated visuals below.

