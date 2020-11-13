null: nullpx
Lil Nas X returns to bring 'Holiday' cheer in new music video

Nov 13, 2020 – 12:11 PM EST
Santa gets a futuristic update in Lil Nas X's new music video, "HOLIDAY". The two minutes and forty-seven second music video gives viewers a little bit of holiday magic as they flash through various scenes of the updated North Pole. The visuals were directed by Lil Nas X and Gibson Hazard bring out the robotic reindeer and elves that donned slick silver suits in the video.

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

