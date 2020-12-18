Lil Baby throws a surprise birthday party for the daughter of George Floyd

On Wednesday, the daughter of the late George Floyd turned 7-years-old! Rapper Lil Baby and friend of George, former NBA player Stephen Jackson both made a birthday surprise possible. The socially distant, L.O.L Surprise! dolls-themed birthday party was held at the Pink Hotel in Lil Baby's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

It was reported that 26-year-old Lil Baby paid for the entire party where a few friends and family gathered to enjoy manicures, pedicures, sweets, treats, candy, colorful balloons and decorations among a buffet of food. Jackson had started planning this extravagant party back in July with other good friends of the Floyd family.

"I'm going to do the best that I can." Atlanta restaurant owners Ericka and William Platt told Forbes,

"This is a very difficult time for my daughter, so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father," Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, told Forbes.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby put out a protest anthem called "The Bigger Picture", which he released in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was tragically killed by a Minneapolis police officer that knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. His death had sparked a global Black Lives Matter protest for racial justice.