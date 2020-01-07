Lil Baby performed 'Woah' on late night TV show
What a performance!
Univision,Jan 7, 2020 – 4:31 PM EST
Lil Baby took The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon stage in Studio 6-B to perform his latest single "Woah." The rapper who is joined by several dancers commands the stage with scenes from his music video playing in the background.
The 25-year-old rapper had earned him a standing ovation after his performance. The rapper is now working on releasing his newest album My Turn a follow up to Harder Than Ever. A week ago, Lil Baby dropped the cover of the album but we're still waiting on the release date at this time.